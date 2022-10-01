Library of Congress (Source)Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/1232789SaveSaveChristmas in Austria (1910) by Bertha D. Hoxie and Frances Bartlett. Original from Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 894 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2573 x 3455 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2573 x 3455 px | 300 dpi | 50.9 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThe Public Domain ReviewSaveDownloadChristmas in Austria (1910) by Bertha D. Hoxie and Frances Bartlett. Original from Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More