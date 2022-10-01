The Metropolitan Museum of Art (Source)Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/1232868SaveSaveVirgin and Child (ca. 1455–60) by Dieric Bouts. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 844 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2367 x 3366 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2367 x 3366 px | 300 dpi | 45.63 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThe Public Domain ReviewSaveDownloadVirgin and Child (ca. 1455–60) by Dieric Bouts. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More