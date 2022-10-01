marinemyntPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/1233611SaveSaveNew Year gift boxes and ballon with shimmering star lights frame design vectorMorePremiumRoyalty Free VectorInfoView LicenseVectorJPEGEPS | 21.06 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2334 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 5001 x 3335 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :SaveDownloadNew Year gift boxes and ballon with shimmering star lights frame design vectorMore