National Gallery of Art (Source)Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/1233869SaveSaveSelf-Portrait (1889) by Paul Gauguin. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 771 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2250 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 2565 x 3990 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2565 x 3990 px | 300 dpi | 58.59 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThe Public Domain ReviewSaveDownloadSelf-Portrait (1889) by Paul Gauguin. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More