The Getty (Source)Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/1233872SaveSaveThe Royal End (Arii Matamoe) (1892) by Paul Gauguin. Original from The Getty. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 728 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2125 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 9294 x 5642 px | 300 dpiTIFF 9294 x 5642 px | 300 dpi | 150.05 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThe Public Domain ReviewSaveDownloadThe Royal End (Arii Matamoe) (1892) by Paul Gauguin. Original from The Getty. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More