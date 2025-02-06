Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageminimalvinyl turntableelectronics stereobackgroundcutecirclevinyl recordtechnologyElectronics turntable gramophone technology.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoWe provide no warranties or guaranties for your use of AI generated contentJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 6720 x 4480 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarVinyl record editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12543974/vinyl-record-editable-mockupView licensePNG Electronics turntable gramophone technology.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12372998/png-white-backgroundView licenseRetro hits Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499614/retro-hits-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePNG Electronics turntable white background gramophone.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12372130/png-white-backgroundView licenseEDM music poster template and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12702098/edm-music-poster-template-and-designView licensePNG Vinyl electronics white background gramophone.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14220130/png-vinyl-electronics-white-background-gramophoneView licenseVintage hits Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499655/vintage-hits-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePNG Vinyl white background electronics screwdriver.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12525017/png-white-background-aestheticView licenseDj night party poster template and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12701953/night-party-poster-template-and-designView licenseRecord player electronics white background gramophone.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14494279/record-player-electronics-white-background-gramophoneView licenseRetro Effecthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12691056/retro-effectView licensePNG Vinyl electronics gramophone technology.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13714492/png-vinyl-electronics-gramophone-technologyView licenseEditable vinyl record mockup customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12419607/editable-vinyl-record-mockup-customizable-designView licensePNG electronics gramophone technology.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12372194/png-white-backgroundView licenseVinyl record png mockup element, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14485356/vinyl-record-png-mockup-element-editable-designView licensePNG Electronics gramophone technology turntable.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12459630/png-white-background-textureView licenseEditable vinyl record mockup player designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12371314/editable-vinyl-record-mockup-player-designView licenseA music vinyl record player electronics white background gramophone.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12691932/image-white-background-technologyView licenseVinyl records music vintage isolated element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14993418/vinyl-records-music-vintage-isolated-element-setView licenseVinyl electronics white background gramophone.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14143452/vinyl-electronics-white-background-gramophoneView licensePNG CD mockup element, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14764354/png-mockup-element-editable-designView licenseMusic electronics gramophone technology.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11988734/photo-image-musical-technology-blackView licenseDistorted Effecthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12697028/distorted-effectView licenseElectronics gramophone technology turntable.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12008080/photo-image-light-music-technologyView licenseBlue vinyl record mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14484335/blue-vinyl-record-mockup-editable-designView licenseVinyl electronics gramophone technology.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13901758/vinyl-electronics-gramophone-technologyView licenseAfrican Guy Studio Shoot Portrait People Race remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14939347/african-guy-studio-shoot-portrait-people-race-remixView licenseRecord player electronics gramophone technology.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12587948/photo-image-technology-music-illustrationView licenseVinyl record mockup, editable coverhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7518910/vinyl-record-mockup-editable-coverView licensePNG Electronics gramophone technology turntable.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12078701/png-white-background-paperView licenseOn music vinyl icon png, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12519667/music-vinyl-icon-png-editable-designView licensePNG Electronics gramophone technology.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12372459/png-white-backgroundView licenseVinyl records music vintage isolated element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14993421/vinyl-records-music-vintage-isolated-element-setView licensePNG Record player electronics gramophone technology.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661734/png-technology-musicView licenseVinyl records music vintage isolated element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14993610/vinyl-records-music-vintage-isolated-element-setView licensePNG Electronics turntable gramophone technology.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12180746/png-white-backgroundView licenseMusic vinyl slide icon, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670323/music-vinyl-slide-icon-editable-designView licensePNG Turntable electronics gramophone technology.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12903540/png-white-backgroundView licenseVinyl records music vintage isolated element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14993419/vinyl-records-music-vintage-isolated-element-setView licenseVinyl recorder electronics gramophone technology.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12924070/image-texture-paper-aestheticView license