https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12356761Edit ImageRemix, add effects & personalize with your own textCustomizeOr start from these designsLittle baker girl, vintage illustration by Chr. Hansen's Laboratory, Inc. psd. Remixed by rawpixel.MorePremiumInfoView personal and business licensePSDJPEGPSD 3190 x 2279 px | 300 dpi | 68.53 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 857 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3190 x 2279 px | 300 dpiEdit ImageCompatible with :MonthlyYearlySave 50%Get PremiumProfessional design resources and creative toolsfromfrom$6.50/mo$78 billed yearlyUnlimited downloadsAd-free experienceUnlock millions of creative assets and our entire Creative Studio of editable templates, mockups and design toolsBuy NowFreeFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin Free