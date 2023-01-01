Remix, add effects & personalize with your own textCustomizeOr start from these designshttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12357972Edit ImageAlphonse Mucha's Job, vintage woman illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.Original public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFreePersonal and Business useInfoView personal and business licenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFPortrait Card 5 x 7" JPEG 1429 x 2000 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2328 x 3260 px | 300 dpi Portrait Card 5 x 7" TIFF 1429 x 2000 px | 300 dpi Best Quality TIFF 2328 x 3260 px | 300 dpi | 43.47 MBEdit ImageMonthlyYearlySave 50%Get PremiumProfessional design resources and creative toolsfromfrom$6.50/mo$78 billed yearlyUnlimited downloadsAd-free experienceUnlock millions of creative assets and our entire Creative Studio of editable templates, mockups and design toolsBuy Now