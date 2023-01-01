https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12361753Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVictorian women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.View public domain image source hereMoreFreePersonal and Business useID : 12361753View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 960 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3441 x 2752 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3441 x 2752 px | 300 dpi | 54.23 MBFree DownloadVictorian women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.More