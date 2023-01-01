https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12370991Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextYoung Woman portrait, vintage illustration by Steven van der Meulen psd. Remixed by rawpixel.Original public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePremiumID : 12370991View personal and business license PSDJPEGPSD 3541 x 4427 px | 300 dpi | 145.72 MBSmall JPEG 960 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2800 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3541 x 4427 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Young Woman portrait, vintage illustration by Steven van der Meulen psd. Remixed by rawpixel.More