rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12371017
PNG Watering can, towel and jars, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

PNG Watering can, towel and jars, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.

Original public domain image from Statens Museum for Kunst

More
Premium
ID : 
12371017

View personal and business license 

Compatible with :
©2023 Rawpixel Ltd.

PNG Watering can, towel and jars, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.

More