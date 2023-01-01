https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12385387Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextGreek Goddess, vintage woman illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.MoreFreePersonal and Business useID : 12385387View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 960 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2154 x 2693 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2154 x 2693 px | 300 dpi | 33.23 MBFree DownloadGreek Goddess, vintage woman illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.More