https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397831Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPNG Red roses, vintage flower illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.Original public domain image from SmithsonianMorePremiumID : 12397831View personal and business license PNGSmall PNG 1200 x 800 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1000 pxBest Quality PNG 3830 x 2553 pxCompatible with :PNG Red roses, vintage flower illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.More