https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12553664Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSwearing to the Cutting Monster or - A Scene in Bow StreetOriginal public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 12553664View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 856 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2496 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4096 x 2921 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4096 x 2921 px | 300 dpi | 34.25 MBFree DownloadSwearing to the Cutting Monster or - A Scene in Bow StreetMore