https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12644625Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBotanical leaves pattern line art wallpaper plant leaf backgrounds. AI generated Image by rawpixel.MoreAI GeneratedPremiumRoyalty Free PhotoID : 12644625View LicenseJPEGBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 6720 x 4480 px | 300 dpiBotanical leaves pattern line art wallpaper plant leaf backgrounds. AI generated Image by rawpixel.More