SasiPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2020236SaveSaveFestive phone sale ads template vectorMorePremiumRoyalty Free Vector TemplateInfoView LicenseVectorFacebook Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 38.46 MBInstagram Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 38.46 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Poppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontGreat Vibes by TypeSETitDownload Great Vibes fontDownload AllSaveDownloadFestive phone sale ads template vectorMore