https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2287839Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextHand of doctor holding a blood test tube during covid-19 outbreakMoreFreePersonal and Business useID : 2287839View personal and business license JPEGTIFFBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpi Best Quality JPEG 6720 x 4480 px | 300 dpi Banner TIFF 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpi Best Quality TIFF 6720 x 4480 px | 300 dpi | 172.29 MBFree DownloadHand of doctor holding a blood test tube during covid-19 outbreakMore