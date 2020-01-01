https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2287902Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage walnut bough illustration mockup. Digitally enhanced illustration from U.S. Department of Agriculture Pomological Watercolor Collection. Rare and Special Collections, National Agricultural Library.MorePremiumID : 2287902View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 1676 x 2513 px | 300 dpi | 47.12 MBSmall JPEG 800 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1676 x 2513 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Vintage walnut bough illustration mockup. Digitally enhanced illustration from U.S. Department of Agriculture Pomological Watercolor Collection. Rare and Special Collections, National Agricultural Library.More