https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2288014Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage peaches illustration mockup. Digitally enhanced illustration from U.S. Department of Agriculture Pomological Watercolor Collection. Rare and Special Collections, National Agricultural Library.MorePremiumID : 2288014View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 2714 x 4000 px | 300 dpi | 125.65 MBSmall JPEG 814 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2375 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2714 x 4000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Vintage peaches illustration mockup. Digitally enhanced illustration from U.S. Department of Agriculture Pomological Watercolor Collection. Rare and Special Collections, National Agricultural Library.More