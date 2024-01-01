rawpixel
Raccoon, Procyon lotor, a vector in the transmission of rabies to humans and other animals. Original image sourced from US…
Raccoon, Procyon lotor, a vector in the transmission of rabies to humans and other animals. Original image sourced from US Government department: Public Health Image Library, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Under US law this image is copyright free, please credit the government department whenever you can”.

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
2288472

View CC0 License

