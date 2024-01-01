https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2288489Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextA female, Aedes aegypti mosquito obtaining a blood meal from a human host. Original image sourced from US Government department: Public Health Image Library, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Under US law this image is copyright free, please credit the government department whenever you can”.MorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useID : 2288489View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFA4 Landscape JPEG 3508 x 2505 px | 300 dpiLandscape Card 7 x 5" JPEG 2000 x 1428 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3652 x 2608 px | 300 dpiA4 Landscape TIFF 3508 x 2505 px | 300 dpiLandscape Card 7 x 5" TIFF 2000 x 1428 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 3652 x 2608 px | 300 dpi | 54.54 MBFree DownloadA female, Aedes aegypti mosquito obtaining a blood meal from a human host. Original image sourced from US Government department: Public Health Image Library, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Under US law this image is copyright free, please credit the government department whenever you can”.More