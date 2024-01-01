rawpixel
Scientist pipetting samples of bronchoalveolar lavage (BAL) fluid. Original image sourced from US Government department:…
Scientist pipetting samples of bronchoalveolar lavage (BAL) fluid. Original image sourced from US Government department: Public Health Image Library, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Under US law this image is copyright free, please credit the government department whenever you can”.

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
2288582

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

