rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2288621
A scientist examining the results of a hemagglutinin inhibition (HI) test. Original image sourced from US Government…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

A scientist examining the results of a hemagglutinin inhibition (HI) test. Original image sourced from US Government department: Public Health Image Library, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Under US law this image is copyright free, please credit the government department whenever you can”.

More
Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
2288621

View CC0 License

A scientist examining the results of a hemagglutinin inhibition (HI) test. Original image sourced from US Government department: Public Health Image Library, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Under US law this image is copyright free, please credit the government department whenever you can”.

More