https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2293316Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextWoman cleaning hands with a hand sanitizer gel to prevent coronavirus contaminationMoreFreePersonal and Business useID : 2293316View personal and business license JPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 821 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2395 x 3500 px | 300 dpi Best Quality JPEG 2669 x 3900 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2669 x 3900 px | 300 dpi | 59.6 MBFree DownloadWoman cleaning hands with a hand sanitizer gel to prevent coronavirus contaminationMore