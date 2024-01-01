rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2294189
MERS Coronavirus Particles–MERS-CoV particles on camel epithelial cells. Original image sourced from US Government department: The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Under US law this image is copyright free, please credit the government department whenever you can”.

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
2294189

View CC0 License

