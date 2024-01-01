rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2294210
Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2&ndash;This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2&mdash;also known as 2019-nCoV…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2–This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19. Original image sourced from US Government department: The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Under US law this image is copyright free, please credit the government department whenever you can”.

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
2294210

View CC0 License

Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2–This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19. Original image sourced from US Government department: The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Under US law this image is copyright free, please credit the government department whenever you can”.

More