https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2294228Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text3D Print of MERS-CoV Spike. Original image sourced from US Government department: The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Under US law this image is copyright free, please credit the government department whenever you can”.MorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 2294228View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 900 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3172 x 2379 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3172 x 2379 px | 300 dpi | 43.21 MBFree Download3D Print of MERS-CoV Spike. Original image sourced from US Government department: The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Under US law this image is copyright free, please credit the government department whenever you can”.More