rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2294229
MERS Coronavirus Particles&ndash;Colorized scanning electron micrograph of Middle East Respiratory Syndrome virus particles…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

MERS Coronavirus Particles–Colorized scanning electron micrograph of Middle East Respiratory Syndrome virus particles attached to the surface of an infected VERO E6 cell. Original image sourced from US Government department: The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Under US law this image is copyright free, please credit the government department whenever you can”.

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
2294229

View CC0 License

MERS Coronavirus Particles–Colorized scanning electron micrograph of Middle East Respiratory Syndrome virus particles attached to the surface of an infected VERO E6 cell. Original image sourced from US Government department: The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Under US law this image is copyright free, please credit the government department whenever you can”.

More