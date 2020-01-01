https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2296576Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextCovid-19 protection measures coronavirus awareness message vectorMoreFreePersonal and Business useID : 2296576View personal and business license VectorJPEGEPS | 2.71 MBVectors can scale to any size.Social Media JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpi Best Quality JPEG 4000 x 4000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Muli by Vernon AdamsDownload Muli fontCovid-19 protection measures coronavirus awareness message vectorMore