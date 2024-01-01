https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2297979Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage pear stick illustration. Digitally enhanced illustration from U.S. Department of Agriculture Pomological Watercolor Collection. Rare and Special Collections, National Agricultural Library.MorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useID : 2297979View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 800 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1844 x 2767 px | 300 dpiTIFF 1844 x 2767 px | 300 dpi | 29.24 MBFree DownloadVintage pear stick illustration. Digitally enhanced illustration from U.S. Department of Agriculture Pomological Watercolor Collection. Rare and Special Collections, National Agricultural Library.More