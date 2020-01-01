https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2298418Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextCoronavirus awareness Covid-19 templateMorePremiumID : 2298418View personal and business license PSDJPEGPSD 4989 x 1663 px | 300 dpi | 61.18 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 400 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 1167 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4989 x 1663 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Poppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontCoronavirus awareness Covid-19 templateMore