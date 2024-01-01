rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2298597
Interior wards of the emergency hospital at Camp Jackson, South Carolina during the influenza epidemic (1918). Original image from National Museum of Health and Medicine. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
2298597

View CC0 License

