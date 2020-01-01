https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2299079Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextCovid-19 and Corona Virus awarenss template vectorMoreFreePersonal and Business useID : 2299079View personal and business license VectorTwitter Header 1500 x 500 px | 300 ppi | 27.42 MBVectors can scale to any size.Free DownloadCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Anton by Vernon AdamsDownload Anton fontMuli by Vernon AdamsDownload Muli fontDownload AllCovid-19 and Corona Virus awarenss template vectorMore