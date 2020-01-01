rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2299201
Vinatge photograph of mergency hospital during influenza epidemic
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Vinatge photograph of mergency hospital during influenza epidemic

More
FreePersonal and Business use
ID : 
2299201

View personal and business license 

Editorial use only
This remix may contain elements from within the public domain
©2020 Rawpixel Ltd.

Vinatge photograph of mergency hospital during influenza epidemic

More