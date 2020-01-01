https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2300661Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextDoctor and medical hero working hard during the coronavirus pandemicMoreFreePersonal and Business useID : 2300661View personal and business license JPEGTIFFBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2334 px | 300 dpi Best Quality JPEG 4600 x 3067 px | 300 dpi Banner TIFF 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpi Best Quality TIFF 4600 x 3067 px | 300 dpi | 80.77 MBFree DownloadDoctor and medical hero working hard during the coronavirus pandemicMore