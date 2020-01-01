https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2300800Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextThank you nurses for working to fight covid-19 template vectorMorePremiumID : 2300800View personal and business license VectorInstagram Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 12.78 MBFacebook Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 12.78 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Muli by Vernon AdamsDownload Muli fontMeddon by Vernon AdamsDownload Meddon fontDownload AllThank you nurses for working to fight covid-19 template vectorMore