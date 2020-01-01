https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2300817Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextEconomic impact and decrease due to coronavirus pandemic backgroundMorePremiumID : 2300817View personal and business license JPEGTIFFBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3999 x 2666 px | 300 dpiBanner TIFF 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 3999 x 2666 px | 300 dpi | 61.04 MBEconomic impact and decrease due to coronavirus pandemic backgroundMore