https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2301116
On the balcony at Evian ARC hospital. Anaemic children from Paris dispensary (1918). Original from Library of Congress.…
On the balcony at Evian ARC hospital. Anaemic children from Paris dispensary (1918). Original from Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

