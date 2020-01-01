https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2301940Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextWoman cleaning hands with a hand sanitizer gel to prevent coronavirus contaminationMorePremiumID : 2301940View personal and business license JPEGTIFFBanner JPEG 1200 x 801 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2336 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 7000 x 4672 px | 300 dpiBanner TIFF 1200 x 801 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 7000 x 4672 px | 300 dpi | 187.17 MBWoman cleaning hands with a hand sanitizer gel to prevent coronavirus contaminationMore