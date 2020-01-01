https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2302001Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage protective suits from the Spanish flu pandemic backgroundMoreFreePersonal and Business useID : 2302001View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFSocial Media JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1535 x 1535 px | 300 dpi Social Media TIFF 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi Instagram Post TIFF 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi Facebook Post TIFF 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi Best Quality TIFF 1535 x 1535 px | 300 dpi | 13.55 MBFree DownloadVintage protective suits from the Spanish flu pandemic backgroundMore