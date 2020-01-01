https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2302026Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage protective suit from the Spanish flu pandemic backgroundMoreFreePersonal and Business useID : 2302026View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1655 x 1103 px | 300 dpi Banner TIFF 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpi Best Quality TIFF 1655 x 1103 px | 300 dpi | 10.51 MBFree DownloadVintage protective suit from the Spanish flu pandemic backgroundMore