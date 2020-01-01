https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2302942Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextThank you nurses for working to fight covid-19 template vectorMorePremiumID : 2302942View personal and business license VectorInstagram Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 59.59 MBFacebook Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 59.59 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Poppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontFira Sans by Carrois ApostropheDownload Fira Sans fontDownload AllThank you nurses for working to fight covid-19 template vectorMore