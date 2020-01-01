https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2304574Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextCOVID-19 financial impact social template vectorMoreFreePersonal and Business useID : 2304574View personal and business license VectorFacebook Cover EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 72.13 MBTwitter Post EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 72.13 MBYoutube EPS 2560 x 1440 px | 300 ppi | 72.13 MBBlog Banner EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 72.13 MBPresentation EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 72.13 MBVectors can scale to any size.Free DownloadCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Poppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontCOVID-19 financial impact social template vectorMore