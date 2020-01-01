https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2307773Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextCoronavirus financial impact social template illustrationMorePremiumID : 2307773View personal and business license PSDPortrait Card PSD 3579 x 5031 px | 300 dpi | 14.04 MBA3 PSD 3579 x 5031 px | 300 dpi | 14.04 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Rubik by Hubert and Fischer/ Meir Sadan/ CyrealDownload Rubik fontCoronavirus financial impact social template illustrationMore