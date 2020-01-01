https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2308545Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom Text20 seconds washing your hands is the best protection social template mockupMorePremiumID : 2308545View personal and business license PSDFacebook Cover PSD 2560 x 1440 px | 300 dpi | 42.54 MBTwitter Post PSD 2560 x 1440 px | 300 dpi | 42.54 MBYoutube PSD 2560 x 1440 px | 300 dpi | 42.54 MBBlog Banner PSD 2560 x 1440 px | 300 dpi | 42.54 MBPresentation PSD 2560 x 1440 px | 300 dpi | 42.54 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Niramit by Cadson DemakDownload Niramit font20 seconds washing your hands is the best protection social template mockupMore