https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2308892Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMobile application with unresolved payments during the coronavirus pandemic vectorMoreFreePersonal and Business useID : 2308892View personal and business license VectorJPEGEPS | 2.13 MBVectors can scale to any size.Social Media JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3334 x 3334 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Poppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontMobile application with unresolved payments during the coronavirus pandemic vectorMore