https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2308976Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPatient doing a thumbs up hand gesture MorePremiumID : 2308976View personal and business license JPEGTIFFSocial Media JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4001 x 4001 px | 300 dpiSocial Media TIFF 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post TIFF 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post TIFF 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 4001 x 4001 px | 300 dpi | 91.63 MBPatient doing a thumbs up hand gesture More