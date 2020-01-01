https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2309628Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextHome is where the heart is coronavirus awareness message MorePremiumID : 2309628View personal and business license VectorFacebook Cover EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 4.84 MBTwitter Post EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 4.84 MBYoutube EPS 2560 x 1440 px | 300 ppi | 4.84 MBBlog Banner EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 4.84 MBPresentation EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 4.84 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Bungee Inline by David Jonathan RossDownload Bungee Inline fontRubik by Hubert and Fischer/ Meir Sadan/ CyrealDownload Rubik fontDownload AllHome is where the heart is coronavirus awareness message More