https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2310721Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextTracking the global outbreak of COVID-19 social template vectorMoreFreePersonal and Business useID : 2310721View personal and business license VectorInstagram Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 28.04 MBFacebook Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 28.04 MBVectors can scale to any size.Free DownloadCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Anton by Vernon AdamsDownload Anton fontMuli by Vernon AdamsDownload Muli fontDownload AllTracking the global outbreak of COVID-19 social template vectorMore