https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2311354Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextWoman using video conference application on a tablet mockup with editorial graphic from https://zoom.us accessed on April 8th 2020. BANGKOK, THAILAND - JANUARY 19, 2018MoreFreePersonal and Business useID : 2311354View personal and business license Editorial use only JPEGSocial Media JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3333 x 3333 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadWoman using video conference application on a tablet mockup with editorial graphic from https://zoom.us accessed on April 8th 2020. BANGKOK, THAILAND - JANUARY 19, 2018More